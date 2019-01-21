Jumpin’ The Broom! Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Renew Their Vows

Despite having some rocky times in their relationship, it looks like Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have recommitted to their marriage.

Over the weekend the Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition couple renewed their vows in Mexico. While they have been married for five years, they never had a ceremony, until now.

Looking at videos and pictures on social media, it appears the two had their beautiful nuptials on the beach with their daughter Charlie and guests by their side.

According to PEOPLE, Tammy wore a 2018 Zuhair Murahd dress, paired the look with her custom 5-carat diamond ring and 3-carat wedding bands.

“I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” Rivera told PEOPLE.

“Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

Waka shared a story on how the two first met–and had he knew then that Tammy would be his.

“Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm,” the rapper also told PEOPLE.

“I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine.”

Here’s their reception looks, just look at Tammy’s curve-hugging dress:

Congrats to the couple!

