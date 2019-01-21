2 Dallas Residents Shot In Home During Attempted Robbery [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

2 Dallas residents were recently shot in the backyard of their home during an attempted robbery. 3 suspects wearing all black tried to rob the victims and in the process, shot both of them in the leg.

Police currently have no suspects in custody at this time.

2 shot during robbery attempt in backyard of Dallas home: https://t.co/NlSHnBOZWm pic.twitter.com/RzSCXOPkPz — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 21, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.