2 Dallas Residents Shot In Home During Attempted Robbery [VIDEO]

2 Dallas residents were recently shot in the backyard of their home during an attempted robbery. 3 suspects wearing all black tried to rob the victims and in the process, shot both of them in the leg.
Police currently have no suspects in custody at this time.
For more info, see video below
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
