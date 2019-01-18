Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

2 Robbery Suspects Killed At Home Depot In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

435 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The entrance to the Home Depot in Aventura.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

2 people were recently killed at a Home Depot store in Ft. Worth, Texas. The deceased (whose names have not been released yet) were reported to be involved in a robbery that didn’t go as planned.

A Ft. Worth police officer did sustain minor injuries from a car wreck after responding to the incident.

This is an on-going investigation, but below is a video from the crime scene. Click here to read more.

Source: Dallas News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos

The Latest:

Home Depot , shooting , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close