2 Robbery Suspects Killed At Home Depot In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

2 people were recently killed at a Home Depot store in Ft. Worth, Texas. The deceased (whose names have not been released yet) were reported to be involved in a robbery that didn’t go as planned.
A Ft. Worth police officer did sustain minor injuries from a car wreck after responding to the incident.
This is an on-going investigation, but below is a video from the crime scene. Click here to read more.
Source: Dallas News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
