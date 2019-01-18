2 Robbery Suspects Killed At Home Depot In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

2 people were recently killed at a Home Depot store in Ft. Worth, Texas. The deceased (whose names have not been released yet) were reported to be involved in a robbery that didn’t go as planned.

A Ft. Worth police officer did sustain minor injuries from a car wreck after responding to the incident.

Shooting injures 2 at Home Depot, @fortworthpd officer involved in wreck en route to scene https://t.co/9zdriB9qGu — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) January 18, 2019

This is an on-going investigation, but below is a video from the crime scene. Click here to read more.

Source: Dallas News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

