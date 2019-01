Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

O wow Soulja Boy has no chill for no nonsense. 2019 is here and Big Draco aka Soulja wants all credit due . After waking up America this morning on a viral contextual radio interview about getting his bars jacked by Drake, via the “Kiss Me Through The Phone” song. To now taking the rap for introducing Famous Dex to the game.

