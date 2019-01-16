CLOSE
Have You Heard About Blueface The Artist

New Artist alert by way of the West Coast California. You heard his song tonight on The Night Show Flight Show called “Bleed It”. Streaming and steaming up the charts Blueface has changed his football lifestyle into a rapper. Over 2.5 million views in less than  10 months for starters. Follow the future as we break it one track at a time. Possible feature with Drake , press play for the plug.

Bleed it , Blueface , california , Drake , Noise on the net

