Allow me to introduce you to Life Coach Tiaudra Taylor!! She explains how she used the struggles she went through as a teen mom…to manifesting it into her dream job of helping others find their purpose!! She is an inspiration!! Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast.

What’s Poppin With Deja Perez and Tiaudra Taylor was originally published on kysdc.com

