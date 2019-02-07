Black History Month 2019: Sean Combs

5 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the mogul Sean Combs.
Birth Date: November 4, 1969
Hometown: New York City, New York
Fun Facts:
- Sean goes by many names such as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and simply Diddy
- Sean is an entrepreneur, producer, and artist that started Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993
- Sean is also known for his business endeavors with Ciroc, Revolt TV, and Sean John clothing
- Sean signed the late Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack and many other artists
- Sean has 6 children
- Sean attended Howard University
- Sean got his start in the Music Business as an intern at Uptown Records
We thank you for your contributions Sean Combs.
