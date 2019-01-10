How Trump’s Border Will Affect Texans With Land [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

For Texans that have land along the Texas – Mexico border, if U.S. President Donald Trump gets his wall wish (for the sake up homeland security), your property will more than likely be taken. Some land owners say even if the government offers money, they wouldn’t sell. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how this whole thing plays out.

Ahead of President Trump's scheduled visit to the border, landowners there are speaking out. https://t.co/0qoIhR769q — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) January 10, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News, Associated Press

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

