How Trump’s Border Will Affect Texans With Land [VIDEO]

A visitor seen talking to a Border Patrol agent in...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

For Texans that have land along the Texas – Mexico border, if U.S. President Donald Trump gets his wall wish (for the sake up homeland security), your property will more than likely be taken. Some land owners say even if the government offers money, they wouldn’t sell. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how this whole thing plays out.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News, Associated Press

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

In Oval Office Speech, Trump Falsely Cites Black People To Justify His Border Wall
border , land , Mexico , Texas , trump

