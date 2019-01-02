New Years Eve Gunfire Nearly Hits Fort Worth Pastor During Sermon

A bullet fired on New Years Eve nearly struck a Fort Worth pastor during his sermon.

Pastor Evan Risher says he was preaching Monday night at Ramp Church in Fort Worth when a bullet landed on the ground in front of him. There were some 300 people were inside the church at the time. No one was hurt.

Risher says he picked up the .40-caliber bullet and incorporated it into his sermon.

The bullet was fired from outside the church, most likely from people firing celebratory shots to bring in 2019.

Luckily, no one was hurt. Uh…won’t He do it…?

via CBSDFW

