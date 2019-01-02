LeBron James, Travis Scott, Kevin Durant and More Attend Drake’s Star-Studded NYE Bash

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Drake’s New Year’s Party brought out some of Los Angeles’ elite to the West Hollywood club Delilah. LeBron James, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Diddy, Nas, Kate Beckinsale, Chris Brown, Madison Beer and Idris Elba all came out for The Mod Selection Champagne New Year’s Party, hosted by Drake. The only LA people that seemed to be missing were Kanye and Kim, but Kylie represented for the Kardashian clan as she attended with her boyfriend and father of her daughter, Travis Scott. Drake has been the topic of Kanye’s tweets over the past couple of days, Drake seemed unbothered by Kanye’s recent Twitter storm, as a matter of fact so does Kylie. Do you think there will be backlash from Kylie attending Drake’s New Year’s Eve party?

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

