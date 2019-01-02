CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

LeBron James, Travis Scott, Kevin Durant and More Attend Drake’s Star-Studded NYE Bash

26 reads
Leave a comment
Drake and Jas Prince

Source: hiphopearly / http://www.hiphopearly.com

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Drake’s New Year’s Party brought out some of Los Angeles’ elite to the West Hollywood club Delilah. LeBron James, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Diddy, Nas, Kate Beckinsale, Chris Brown, Madison Beer and Idris Elba all came out for The Mod Selection Champagne New Year’s Party, hosted by Drake. The only LA people that seemed to be missing were Kanye and Kim, but Kylie represented for the Kardashian clan as she attended with her boyfriend and father of her daughter, Travis Scott. Drake has been the topic of Kanye’s tweets over the past couple of days, Drake seemed unbothered by Kanye’s recent Twitter storm, as a matter of fact so does Kylie. Do you think there will be backlash from Kylie attending Drake’s New Year’s Eve party?

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest

Diddy , Drake , Kiki J , Lebron James , Nas , Travis Scott

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close