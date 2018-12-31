97.9 The Beat TV News
Death Around The Corner: Dallas Woman Steals Gun And Dies From Same Gun At Reuben’s Grocery [VIDEO]

Ohlsdorf Cemetery in Hamburg

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN

This is a very unusual story. Dallas resident, Danielle Shundre Taylor, was recently killed after she stole a gun from the owner, at the Ruben’s Grocery store. The gun was taken out of a man’s car after which he saw her and confronted her. After a struggle and the gun going off, she later died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

The man, who’s name has not been released, will be out of jail once police complete their questioning. I think a valuable lesson can be learned from this that goes back to God’s 10 Commandments:

“Thou shall not steal.”

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

