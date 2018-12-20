Fredo Bang On 2.5 Year Prison Bid, 2019 Music Plans & More [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat, to tap in with Hollywood Zay to speak on:
- Signing his record deal with Sony
- The 2.5 year prison bid
- Tee Grizzley keeping it real and reaching out
- Tour life
- Dallas being one of his top streaming markets on Spotify
- His single “Oouuh” taking off unexpectedly
- And more
Never heard of Fredo Bang? Check out the video to “Oouuh” below that got over 11 million views on WorldStarHipHop. Follow Fredo Bang on Instagram @fredo_bang.
-Naheem “Farlin Ave” Houston
