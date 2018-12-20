Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Fredo Bang On 2.5 Year Prison Bid, 2019 Music Plans & More [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat, to tap in with Hollywood Zay to speak on:

  • Signing his record deal with Sony
  • The 2.5 year prison bid
  • Tee Grizzley keeping it real and reaching out
  • Tour life
  • Dallas being one of his top streaming markets on Spotify
  • His single “Oouuh” taking off unexpectedly
  • And more

SEE ALSO: 23 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)

Never heard of Fredo Bang? Check out the video to “Oouuh” below that got over 11 million views on WorldStarHipHop. Follow Fredo Bang on Instagram @fredo_bang.

-Naheem “Farlin Ave” Houston

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

22 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)
Lil Wayne
22 photos

The Latest:

fredo bang , hollywood zay , Sony

Videos
Latest
Yung Miami Admits “I’m Really Not Okay” After…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
“I Don’t Pay Attention To The Negativity” Halle…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 3 days ago
08.09.19
Marines | What Makes The Ideal Candidate For…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
How Trina Went From A Career In Real…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
FOX CEO Says Jussie Smollett Will Not Return…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 4 days ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 4 days ago
08.08.19
When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
A Texas Police Department Is Under Fire Following…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 5 days ago
08.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 5 days ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 6 days ago
08.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close