Fredo Bang On 2.5 Year Prison Bid, 2019 Music Plans & More [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat, to tap in with Hollywood Zay to speak on:

Signing his record deal with Sony

The 2.5 year prison bid

Tee Grizzley keeping it real and reaching out

keeping it real and reaching out Tour life

Dallas being one of his top streaming markets on Spotify

His single “Oouuh” taking off unexpectedly

And more

SEE ALSO: 23 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)

Never heard of Fredo Bang? Check out the video to “Oouuh” below that got over 11 million views on WorldStarHipHop. Follow Fredo Bang on Instagram @fredo_bang.

-Naheem “Farlin Ave” Houston

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.