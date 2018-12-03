1 reads Leave a comment
Microsoft has dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company.
Microsoft passed Apple on Friday with a market cap of $851 billion.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today The Journey Begins’
- Kruz Newz: Microsoft Takes the Top Spot Over Apple
- Doin’ Too Much? Man Proposes To His GF With Six Engagement Rings!
- The First Clinical Trial for Male Birth Control is Under Way
- Toddler Falls From Third Story Apartment in Fort Worth
- Dozens Of Sex Slaves In Dallas Are Now Free After Feds Bust Owner [VIDEO]
- 3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who Only Had A Piece Of Glass
- GM Workers In Area That Went For Trump Look To Jesus After Losing Jobs The President Promised
- Kruz Newz: Texas Christmas Display Gets 911 Calls
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds To Being Accused Of Sexual Assault By 3 Women
comments – add yours