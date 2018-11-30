Queen Naija – Full Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Queen Naija stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk with the Veda Loca in the Morning crew about:
- How she deals with fame
- YouTube success
- Tour life
- Her love for lemonade, chocolate cake, and shrimp
- “Queen” and “Karma”
- Life choices
- Dealing with the Internet trolls
- The struggle of co-parenting in two states and deciding on school for the baby, and prepping for baby #2
- Reality show rumors
- The Lil’ Mo shade
- And more
Check out the exclusive video above, shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
