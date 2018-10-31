Queen Naija Sings “Medicine” & More At KYS Fest [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The KYS Fest crowd couldn’t wait to see Queen Naija hit the stage. The extremely popular singer’s rise to fame has gotten even more buzz after two hot singles and the announcement of her pregnancy. For those who may have thought that Queen would slow down while she was with child, you thought wrong.

 

Watch Queen Naija stun the crowd with all of her hits and more at KYS Fest.

Also Watch: The Music And Numbers Speaks For Queen Naija [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Also Watch: Queen Naija & Her Bae Clarence Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby [Video]

Queen Naija At KYS Fest

Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

93 photos Launch gallery

Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

Continue reading Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

Queen Naija Performance At #KYSFest

Queen Naija Sings “Medicine” & More At KYS Fest [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Tyler Perry Plans to Kill Off Madea…Finally!
 5 hours ago
10.31.18
Who Won Halloween 2K18: The Good, The Bad…
 7 hours ago
10.31.18
Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been…
 22 hours ago
10.30.18
Legacy: The Scariest Dance Routines Since Michael Jackson’s…
 23 hours ago
10.30.18
“Bodak Yellow” Producer JWhiteDidIt Compares Cardi B’s Success…
 23 hours ago
10.30.18
YouTuber Chris Sails Back In Jail After Judge…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 16…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
30 items
Unbossed & Unbothered! Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Overcame The Domestic Abuse That…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
Trump Plans To Use An Executive Order To…
 1 day ago
10.30.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Catfishes Amber Diamond, Chaos…
 2 days ago
10.29.18
Trending Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Trending
CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim
 2 days ago
10.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close