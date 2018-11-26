Kruz Newz: Michelle Obama’s Book Has Sold Over 1.4 Million Copies in First Week

Michelle Obama’s book, ‘Belonging’, has sold over 1.4 million copies in the first week. Donald Trump’s 1987 book ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’, has only sold 1.1 million copies since its release.

Michelle Obama’s book sells 1.4 million copies in a week https://t.co/HBiMjwjSse pic.twitter.com/WZBY7eO0Ds — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) November 25, 2018

HEY DONALD: ‘The Art of the Deal’ by @realDonaldTrump

1.1 million copies sold in 32 YEARS ‘Becoming’ by @MichelleObama

1.4 million copies sold in ONE WEEK Thought you’d wanna know. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 25, 2018

