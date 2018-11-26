CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Michelle Obama’s Book Has Sold Over 1.4 Million Copies in First Week

Michelle Obama’s book, ‘Belonging’, has sold over 1.4 million copies in the first week.  Donald Trump’s 1987 book ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’, has only sold 1.1 million copies since its release.

