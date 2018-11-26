Kruz Newz: Michelle Obama’s Book Has Sold Over 1.4 Million Copies in First Week

2 reads Leave a comment
Michelle Obama’s book, ‘Belonging’, has sold over 1.4 million copies in the first week. Donald Trump’s 1987 book ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’, has only sold 1.1 million copies since its release.
