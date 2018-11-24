Nike Dropping Playstation-Inspired Paul George 2.5’s in December

Nike is tapping into our inner-gamer and releasing new Paul George sneakers with Playstation logos and signature color.

This time around the Nike Paul George 2.5 silhouettes got the Playstation remix and what was created was something that only OG gamers will recognize and truly appreciate. Donning the grey colorway of the first generation Playstation, the kicks also feature the four colors that made up the OG logo and buttons featured on the controller.

Speaking to Nike, Paul George admits that he still enjoys kicking back and mashing buttons on his game systems when he’s not on the court smashing his competition.

“Before, I played video games just because it was fun,” George says. “Now I do it because that’s how I relax. I need an exit from reality sometimes, to get away, to be in a different place and different moment.”

