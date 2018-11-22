CLOSE
P-Skillz
Raising The Bar: The Next Youngins To Blow Out Of DFW Ax2 & Dejah

Have you ever been to a Cowboy home game and watched the opening credits, or heard the Dallas Maniacs theme song at the American Airline Center? If so then your already familiar with the youngest consistent duo in the DFW under 20 Atimez2 (@atimez2)  and his sister Dejah (@dejah10x). Making their first radio debut with their hit single “Ice Drippy”. Press play and see how their “Raising The Bar” and striving to success.

Ax2 , Dejah , Ice Drippy , RAISING THE BAR

