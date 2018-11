Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Its not looking very good career wise for Tekashi 6ix9Ine aka the internet clout king. When the street life goes wrong, it goes wrong wrong. Multiple criminal charges are pending against 6ix9ine. Press play and see why gang affliation and the internet never should meet. Moral of the post, is to bring awareness to our youth that senseless crimes, not being worth the time.

