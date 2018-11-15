CLOSE
Kim Porter Dead At 47

Kim Porter, former model and mother of Diddy’s children Jessie James, D’Lila, Christian Combs and Quincy, has died after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reports. She was 47. Kim was found dead, Thursday, in her L.A. home after police responded to a 911 emergency call.

Despite being seen on social media and at various events supporting her family, Kim was reportedly battling pneumonia for weeks, but her cause of death is currently unknown.

Fans have taken to social media to pay their respects and leave heartfelt messages under her last posts.

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger confirmed Kim Porter’s death to TMZ. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Kim’s last post on Instagram was a graphic that urged her followers to go out and vote.

Kim and Diddy dated off-and-on-again between 1994 and 2007-2008 (circa the birth of their twins).

Our prayers are with the family at this tragic time.

Kim Porter Dead At 47

