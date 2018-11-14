97 Seconds With Anderson .Paak And DJ Kayotik [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment recording artist, Anderson .Paak, was recently in the DFW and stopped by the station for some promo… Check out the latest 97 Seconds episode with DJ Kayotik as he gets Anderson .Paak to talk about:

The origins of the phrase “Yes Lord” stemming from him growing up in church

How he pranked comedian Dave Chappelle

His new album Oxnard that drops November 16th

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

