97 Seconds With Anderson .Paak And DJ Kayotik [VIDEO]

| 11.14.18
Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment recording artist, Anderson .Paak, was recently in the DFW and stopped by the station for some promo… Check out the latest 97 Seconds episode with DJ Kayotik as he gets Anderson .Paak to talk about:

  • The origins of the phrase “Yes Lord” stemming from him growing up in church
  • How he pranked comedian Dave Chappelle
  • His new album Oxnard that drops November 16th

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

