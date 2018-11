Even with JT on hiatus, the City Girls push on, as they gear up for their upcoming album G I R L C O D E. To keep us excited, the City Girls drop their newest single “Twerk.” Produced by Rico Love and Mr. Nova, the IDGAF attitude from the Miami duo also shines on this hard-hitting bass track. Check it out below and look out for G I R L C O D E Nov. 16.

