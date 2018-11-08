CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Man Sues Prison After Losing His Penis

A man in North Carolina lost his penis to cancer that went undiagnosed while in prison.  He received antibiotics for urinary tract infections and a 2014 memo shows he said he was kicked by several guards for complaining about lack of medical attention.  A biopsy wasn’t done until August 2015.

