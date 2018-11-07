CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Did Cardi B Just Confirm The New Money Challenge Or Nah

3 reads
Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

She bodied ..Money😤

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

View this post on Instagram

Okkk!! I see ya!! So fire 🔥MONEYYYY!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Cardi B may have a unofficial Money Challenge going on. Check out her two recent support post. No matter if its making your own bars, or choreographing moves to her “Money” track “Body it” & she appears to be repost ready. Dear DFW take full advantage of the opportunity to get expose to all 35 Million plus of her followers. The audio doctor in charge of the beat maybe even a more motivational boost to getting involved in the un official “challenge”

cardi b , freestyle , Money Challenge , Noise on the net , viral

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former National Teacher Of The Year Jahana Hayes…
 3 hours ago
11.06.18
Felon Voting Rights Restoration In Florida Is A…
 3 hours ago
11.06.18
14 items
Tragic: Andrew Gillum Loses To An Open Racist…
 3 hours ago
11.06.18
Andrew Gillum Barely Loses Florida Governor Race By…
 3 hours ago
11.06.18
Tish James Becomes New York’s Attorney General And…
 4 hours ago
11.06.18
Ben Jealous Falls Short In His Bid To…
 5 hours ago
11.06.18
Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent…
 6 hours ago
11.06.18
10 items
This Is America: See The Countless Reports Of…
 7 hours ago
11.06.18
Sexy Advice: 6 Idris Elba Quotes You Can…
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
Bey 4 Beto: Beyonce Shows Her Support For…
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
‘Dirty Tricks’: Voters Won’t Be Denied As Brian…
 11 hours ago
11.06.18
Poll Worker Insults Voter With Blackface Comment At…
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
The Messiest Moments From Love & Hip Hop…
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Frank Ocean Is Giving Away Free Merch To…
 14 hours ago
11.06.18
The Rewind: New MihTy and BlacKkKlansman Comes To…
 16 hours ago
11.06.18
Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In…
 16 hours ago
11.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close