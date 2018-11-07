Did Cardi B Just Confirm The New Money Challenge Or Nah

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B may have a unofficial Money Challenge going on. Check out her two recent support post. No matter if its making your own bars, or choreographing moves to her “Money” track “Body it” & she appears to be repost ready. Dear DFW take full advantage of the opportunity to get expose to all 35 Million plus of her followers. The audio doctor in charge of the beat maybe even a more motivational boost to getting involved in the un official “challenge”

