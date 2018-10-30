Texas Man Sits In Jail For Allegedly Hiring Man To Murder His Wife [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A Bedford, Texas man is currently sitting in jail for allegedly hiring someone to murder his wife. According to CBS11 News,

“Thomas Salinas, Junior is charged with solicitation for capital murder.”

Not sure what she did to him, but in today’s society, he could have taken other options such as:

Filing for divorce

Separating

Going to marriage counseling

If convicted, according to Texas law sources, he could face up to life in prison.

Source: CBS11 News, SAPUTO

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)