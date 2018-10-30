Local DFW News
Texas Man Sits In Jail For Allegedly Hiring Man To Murder His Wife [VIDEO]

Prison cell bars

Source: Richard Sharrocks / Getty

A Bedford, Texas man is currently sitting in jail for allegedly hiring someone to murder his wife. According to CBS11 News,

Thomas Salinas, Junior is charged with solicitation for capital murder.”

Not sure what she did to him, but in today’s society, he could have taken other options such as:

  • Filing for divorce
  • Separating
  • Going to marriage counseling

If convicted, according to Texas law sources, he could face up to life in prison.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News, SAPUTO

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

