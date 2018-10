Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dj Khaled was live on stage rocking with Travis Scott, when everything was good. One vibe led to another.Now one press of the play button will give you a Monday night chuckle . Are they okay may be the first question. Second, maybe Khaled broke them off some cash or credit for any injuries. If nothing else a couple million views on social media may pay off.

