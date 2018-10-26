Local DFW News
Texas Man In The Colony Busted With $1.4 Million In Drugs [VIDEO]

Close up of marijuana leaves

Source: David Malan / Getty

A man was recently busted with $1.4 million dollars worth of drugs at his home in The Colony. Mark Bill Uren has since bonded out of jail, but faces multiple felonies and a lot of time if convicted. His specialty? Vape cartridges and THC edibles.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

comments
