Texas Man In The Colony Busted With $1.4 Million In Drugs [VIDEO]

A man was recently busted with $1.4 million dollars worth of drugs at his home in The Colony. Mark Bill Uren has since bonded out of jail, but faces multiple felonies and a lot of time if convicted. His specialty? Vape cartridges and THC edibles.

The Colony police bust $1.4 million drug operation ran out of home https://t.co/cb8TV0WY6A pic.twitter.com/JAkXKkQ95l — WFAA (@wfaa) October 26, 2018

