Texas Man In The Colony Busted With $1.4 Million In Drugs [VIDEO]

A man was recently busted with $1.4 million dollars worth of drugs at his home in The Colony. Mark Bill Uren has since bonded out of jail, but faces multiple felonies and a lot of time if convicted. His specialty? Vape cartridges and THC edibles.
It’s 2018 and crime still doesn’t pay (for long) because eventually you will get caught…
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
