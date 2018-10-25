Post Malone and the Cursed Box

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Could Post Malone be cursed just by touching the shoulder of a man touching a haunted box?

In 2001, the Dybbuk Box, the world’s most haunted object was put up for sale on eBay by previous owner Kevin Mannis. When purchasing the box back in 2001 Mannis found out the box belonged to a Holocaust survivor and that it had never been open before. Upon opening the box he found two 1920s pennies, a lock of blond hair bound with a cord, a lock of black/brown hair bound with a cord, a small statue engraved with the Dybbuk word “shalom”, a small golden wine goblet, One dried rose bud, and a single candle holder with octopus-shaped legs. Mannis reported strange things happening after touching and opening the box leading him to hand it over to Bagan‘s museum. That’s where Post Malone comes in, as Bagan touched the box for the first time Post Malone grabbed his shoulder making it a possibility for the curse to transfer. Do you believe the curse may have been transfered? Let’s see if strange things start happening to him like they did to Mannis.