Man Shot At Fuel City Tacos In Dallas [VIDEO]

A man was shot this weekend at Fuel City, a popular taco joint in Dallas, TX. The victim’s name has not been released yet, but it has been reported that he’s in serious condition. Witnesses say the shooting was a result of an escalated argument. No details yet on the suspect.
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: Dallas Morning News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest: