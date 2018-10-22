Man Shot At Fuel City Tacos In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A man was shot this weekend at Fuel City, a popular taco joint in Dallas, TX. The victim’s name has not been released yet, but it has been reported that he’s in serious condition. Witnesses say the shooting was a result of an escalated argument. No details yet on the suspect.

Man reported shot at Fuel City taco stand near downtown Dallas https://t.co/wMYe5kzVj2 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) October 20, 2018

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: Dallas Morning News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 20 photos Launch gallery Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 1. Kim Kardashian West 1 of 20 2. Usher 2 of 20 3. LL Cool J 3 of 20 4. Tyler Perry 4 of 20 5. Kanye West 5 of 20 6. Young Buck 6 of 20 7. Sean Combs 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent 8 of 20 9. Zoe Saldana 9 of 20 10. Rihanna 10 of 20 11. Nelly 11 of 20 12. Shelden Williams 12 of 20 13. Queen Latifah 13 of 20 14. Antoine Walke 14 of 20 15. Cuttino Mobley 15 of 20 16. Sean Taylor 16 of 20 17. ASAP Rocky 17 of 20 18. John Legend 18 of 20 19. Nicki Minaj 19 of 20 20. Amber Rose 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

The Latest: