Man Shot At Fuel City Tacos In Dallas [VIDEO]

Fuel City

Source: In Tacos We Trust! / Radio One

A man was shot this weekend at Fuel City, a popular taco joint in Dallas, TX. The victim’s name has not been released yet, but it has been reported that he’s in serious condition. Witnesses say the shooting was a result of an escalated argument. No details yet on the suspect.

Source: Dallas Morning News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dallas , FUEL CITY , shooting , tacos , TM

