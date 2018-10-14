CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool

Fab and Emily Bs relationship is complicated, to say the least.

2 reads
Leave a comment
MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Earlier this year, Fabolous was caught on camera threatening his baby mama Emily B’s father with the fatal fade. No worries in that regard, they squashed their beef shortly after. 

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the rapper and Emily B tell TMZ … as heated as the argument was back on March 28, Fab and Emily’s dad connected the very next day. We’re told they discussed how things got out of hand, and said they would bury the hatchet. They’ve been hanging out together like family … just like they used to before they went toe-to-toe.

What makes this awkward now is the fact Fabolous was just indicted for allegedly assaulting Emily, and for threatening to shoot her dad during that frightening driveway exchange.

Word is Emily B’s father is willing to testify on Fab’s behalf if and when the case goes to trial.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com

Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 6 hours ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 7 hours ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tyler The Creator drops instrumental album of: Cherry…
 20 hours ago
10.13.18
16 items
Vic Mensa’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface After XXXTentacion…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless
Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Kehlani
Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
#CornerstoreCaroline: Vid Shows White Woman Lied About 9-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Free Smoke: Drake Finally Speaks On Pusha T…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Drake Opens Up On Kanye/Pusha T Beef On…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Pusha T In Concert
Pusha T Laughs About Drake Saying “Someone” Should…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Starz Signs 50 Cent To Multiyear Project Deal
 2 days ago
10.12.18
On God?: Lauryn Hill Says She Canceled Nashville…
 2 days ago
10.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close