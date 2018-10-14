CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons

Looks like Danny Rand got laid off after all.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Iron Fist and Luke Cage from Luke Cage Season 2

Source: David Lee / Netflix

Netflix announced that is has canceled Marvel’s Iron Fist after two seasons. We feel a ways.

Although the first season of the series chronicling the adventures of Danny Rand aka the Immortal Iron Fist was suspect, season 2 saw it find its footing with a better story and much crisper action.

Nevertheless, it’s a wrap.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Marvel and Netflix in a joint statement to Deadline. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

However, word is that Iron Fist might live on in Disney’s upcoming unnamed streaming service as well as other Netflix shows (his cameo in season 2 of Luke Cage was clutch).

Iron Fist is the first Marvel Netflix series to get canceled. Jessica Jones is already getting a third season while Luke Cage is also expected to be picked up for a third go around as well. The third season of Marvel’s Daredevil kicks off October 19.

And let’s not forget Marvel’s Punisher, which got a season 2 re-up, which we need back, stat.

Photo: Netflix

 

Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 6 hours ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 7 hours ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tyler The Creator drops instrumental album of: Cherry…
 20 hours ago
10.13.18
16 items
Vic Mensa’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface After XXXTentacion…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless
Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Kehlani
Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
#CornerstoreCaroline: Vid Shows White Woman Lied About 9-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Free Smoke: Drake Finally Speaks On Pusha T…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Drake Opens Up On Kanye/Pusha T Beef On…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Pusha T In Concert
Pusha T Laughs About Drake Saying “Someone” Should…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Starz Signs 50 Cent To Multiyear Project Deal
 2 days ago
10.12.18
On God?: Lauryn Hill Says She Canceled Nashville…
 2 days ago
10.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close