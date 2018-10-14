CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald Trump’s Oval Office Shenanigans [Video]

The jokes truly do write themselves.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye & Trump SNL parody

Source: NBC screen cap / NBC

Kanye West embarrassed himself while visiting the Oval Office and performing a minstrel show on Thursday (Oct. 11). So it was a given that Saturday Night Live would recreate their bizarre at best lovefest. 

With Alec Baldwin once again playing Donald Trump and Chris Redd portraying Kanye West, the jokes were flying.

The conclusion, Yeezy is the Black version of Cheeto. “Oh my God, he’s Black me,” said SNL Trump (in his inner voice) after witnessing a man with an ego and narcissism to match.

All things considered, where is the lie?

Worth noting is that Baldwin also included a nod to his headass notion that Black people love him because of Trump portrayal.

Also, props to the SNL writer who include the “scoopity dee whoop” Yeezy lyrics slander (see: “Lift Yourself”).

Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald Trump’s Oval Office Shenanigans [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Of Course ‘SNL’ Clowned Kanye West & Donald…
 6 hours ago
10.14.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ After 2 Seasons
 7 hours ago
10.14.18
Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About…
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
Fabolous and Emily B’s Dad Are Cool
 8 hours ago
10.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tyler The Creator drops instrumental album of: Cherry…
 20 hours ago
10.13.18
16 items
Vic Mensa’s Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface After XXXTentacion…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Kanye West Coon Tour Hits Africa, Rents Out…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
50 Cent And Lloyd Banks Host Holiday Shopping For The Homeless
Jim Jones Drags “Power” Actor Omari Hardwick Into…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Kehlani
Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
#CornerstoreCaroline: Vid Shows White Woman Lied About 9-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Free Smoke: Drake Finally Speaks On Pusha T…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Drake Opens Up On Kanye/Pusha T Beef On…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 1 day ago
10.13.18
Pusha T In Concert
Pusha T Laughs About Drake Saying “Someone” Should…
 2 days ago
10.13.18
Starz Signs 50 Cent To Multiyear Project Deal
 2 days ago
10.12.18
On God?: Lauryn Hill Says She Canceled Nashville…
 2 days ago
10.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close