CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Home > Hollywood Zay

Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby Daddy On “Queen Radio”

0 reads
Leave a comment

The singer dished about their unique bond.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Kehlani

Dorothy Hong

Kehlani surprised fans with the news of her pregnancy through a photoset on social media and a lovely message of love. Since then, there have been speculations concerning

The conception of her baby girl was no mistake.

“It was planned so we had a short timeframe of having to actually have sex every day. And we were excited that it didn’t start feeling like a chore.”

“When I found out that I can get a break from touring because I’ve been primarily a touring artist, that’s when I planned for it for this time. It was studio and pregnancy. That’s been the most inspired I’ve ever been.”

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

Nicki asked Kehlani about her being in a relationship with a woman. She assumed the singer was still in that same lesbian relationship. Kehlani explains how she has since formed a relationship with a bisexual man who understands her sexuality.

The rumored father, Javie Young-White, seems to have confirmed his being the father on Twitter.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Opens Up On Kanye/Pusha T Beef On…
 3 hours ago
10.13.18
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 4 hours ago
10.13.18
Starz Signs 50 Cent To Multiyear Project Deal
 15 hours ago
10.12.18
On God?: Lauryn Hill Says She Canceled Nashville…
 15 hours ago
10.12.18
Swizz Beatz ft. Jim Jones “Preach,” Mick Jenkins…
 18 hours ago
10.12.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Could Cardi B Star In This Popular 90’s…
 21 hours ago
10.12.18
Estate Of Prince Wants Donald Trump To Stop…
 21 hours ago
10.12.18
Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child,…
 22 hours ago
10.12.18
Homecoming Essentials: 12 Must-Play Party Songs & Their…
 22 hours ago
10.12.18
Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop…
 24 hours ago
10.12.18
Here’s Why Selena Gomez Was Hospitalized
 24 hours ago
10.12.18
Usher & Zaytoven Drop Joint Project ‘A’ [Listen]
 24 hours ago
10.12.18
Google Remembers Roberto Clemente In Honor Of Hispanic…
 1 day ago
10.12.18
Quavo Boasts Some Big Names On His Dolo…
 1 day ago
10.12.18
An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In…
 1 day ago
10.12.18
Beyoncé’s Ex-Drummer’s Witchcraft Based Restraining Order Denied
 1 day ago
10.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close