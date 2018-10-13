Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj About Her Bisexual Baby Daddy On “Queen Radio”

The singer dished about their unique bond.
Kehlani surprised fans with the news of her pregnancy through a photoset on social media and a lovely message of love. Since then, there have been speculations concerning
“It was planned so we had a short timeframe of having to actually have sex every day. And we were excited that it didn’t start feeling like a chore.”
“When I found out that I can get a break from touring because I’ve been primarily a touring artist, that’s when I planned for it for this time. It was studio and pregnancy. That’s been the most inspired I’ve ever been.”
Nicki asked Kehlani about her being in a relationship with a woman. She assumed the singer was still in that same lesbian relationship. Kehlani explains how she has since formed a relationship with a bisexual man who understands her sexuality.
The rumored father, Javie Young-White, seems to have confirmed his being the father on Twitter.