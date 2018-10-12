CLOSE
Estate Of Prince Wants Donald Trump To Stop Playing “Purple Rain” At Rallies

Prince live in Birmingham in 2014

Source: WENN.com / WENN

For whatever reason, President Donald Trump and his team have been playing Prince‘s hit song “Purple Rain” at rallies. The estate of the late musician issued a warning to the Trump administration and are demanding they no longer play the song at these events.

The Blast reports:

In a tweet on Thursday night on behalf of the estate, Prince’s half-brother posted, “The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately.”

A spokesperson for the estate told the AP a request had been made to the President to discontinue use of the song. A White House spokesperson referred questions on the topic to the campaign.

Just as the outlet asked, why in the world President Trump is playing the ’80’s hits for his MAGA-loving contingent is beyond anyone’s comprehension at this point.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith fame also fired off a series of cease and desist letters to the Trump administration after several of his songs were used at various points.

Photo: WENN

Estate Of Prince Wants Donald Trump To Stop Playing “Purple Rain” At Rallies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

