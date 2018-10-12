Estate Of Prince Wants Donald Trump To Stop Playing “Purple Rain” At Rallies

For whatever reason, President Donald Trump and his team have been playing Prince‘s hit song “Purple Rain” at rallies. The estate of the late musician issued a warning to the Trump administration and are demanding they no longer play the song at these events.

The Blast reports:

In a tweet on Thursday night on behalf of the estate, Prince’s half-brother posted, “The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The White House to use Prince’s songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately.”

A spokesperson for the estate told the AP a request had been made to the President to discontinue use of the song. A White House spokesperson referred questions on the topic to the campaign.

Just as the outlet asked, why in the world President Trump is playing the ’80’s hits for his MAGA-loving contingent is beyond anyone’s comprehension at this point.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith fame also fired off a series of cease and desist letters to the Trump administration after several of his songs were used at various points.

