Kehlani is expecting!

The singer revealed on Instagram (October 12) that she is indeed expecting her first child.

“I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide,” she told her fans. “If you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus.”

She let it be known that she’s currently four months pregnant and will be giving birth to a baby girl.

“i knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should.”

Congrats Kehlani!

Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child, A Girl! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

