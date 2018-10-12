CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Usher & Zaytoven Drop Joint Project ‘A’ [Listen]

The pair dropped the album off to the masses just hours after a surprise announcement.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

On Thursday (Oct. 11), Usher teased the release of his ninth studio album with a surprise announcement and trailer, after not releasing a studio album since 2016. Just hours after the announcement, Usher and his collaborator and producer Zaytoven unleashed their joint album A to the masses.

Not much was known about the project, but it clocks in at just eight tracks with Zaytoven handling all of the musical duties. On the album’s opener “Stay At Home,’ Future comes on board with the help out. The album’s only other future is Gunna on “Gift Shop.”

Usher’s last studio project was Hard II Love, released in September 2016. Zaytoven has been busy all 2018 with his albums Trapholizay, Let The Trap Say Amen with Lecrae, Beastmode 2 with Future, and a mixtape 6toven with Foolio.

Stream Usher and Zaytoven’s A below.

Photo: WENN

Usher & Zaytoven Drop Joint Project ‘A’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop…
 2 hours ago
10.12.18
Here’s Why Selena Gomez Was Hospitalized
 2 hours ago
10.12.18
Usher & Zaytoven Drop Joint Project ‘A’ [Listen]
 2 hours ago
10.12.18
Google Remembers Roberto Clemente In Honor Of Hispanic…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Quavo Boasts Some Big Names On His Dolo…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Beyoncé’s Ex-Drummer’s Witchcraft Based Restraining Order Denied
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Stacey Abrams Calls For Georgia Secretary Of State…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Honors Aretha Franklin, 16th American Music Masters Tribute
Lauryn Hill to Headline Tidal x 2018
 4 hours ago
10.12.18
Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding…
 7 hours ago
10.12.18
15 items
Ella Mai Drops Self-Titled Debut LP, Twitter Is…
 8 hours ago
10.12.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate Digs Up Another Bone From…
 15 hours ago
10.12.18
Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To…
 19 hours ago
10.11.18
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia,” Wiz Khalifa ft.…
 22 hours ago
10.11.18
Blac Chyna Has Been In The Studio Recording…
 23 hours ago
10.11.18
Meek Mill Partners With Roc Nation & Puma…
 24 hours ago
10.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close