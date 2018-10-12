Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding Nudes Sent To His Mom And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 10.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lil Duval is a character. The comedian has been around for a minute but ever since the explosion of “Smile,” his Midnight Star sampled track with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy, he’s blown up in a whole new way.

The comedian stopped by the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss the impact of “Smile,” how the song came about, avoiding beef, opening for Beyonce and Jay-Z, parenting, how he’s not giving up comedy, the time finding nudes pictures in his mom’s drawer and more!

RELATED: Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Snoop Dogg – Kill’Em Wit The Shoulders Feat Lil Duval [Lit Or Nah]

On opening for Beyonce & Jay-Z

“What’s so crazy is, if I couldn’t get a private jet, I wouldn’t have done the Beyonce & Jay-Z cause I’m a loyal person and Houston has always showed me love from day one. So I would have done this over the Beyonce thing. But I found a plane that would get me there in time. I paid for the plane! I didn’t make no money doing this but I knew I had to do this. I just felt … it’s in my nature. Loyal sometimes works against me. I didn’t get no look from hosting the party, I did it cause I just got love from Houston!”

On avoiding beef:

“I stay in my lane! I think what you’re seeing now is what comedians always did on the road. It’s a competitive sport. I don’t hang with nobody, I stay in my own world! Why do I care? That’s they stuff, they’ll figure it out. It’s like seeing two people fighting and you jump in and then they become friends again.”

On Oprah singing “Smile“:

“A bunch of people sent it to me and finally I looked at it and watched it all the way through and I said, ‘Oh snap!’ She was actually harmonizing! She actually knows me, I’m on her radar. I thought the way my comedy was, she wouldn’t even come my way. I already had it in my mind that I’d never be invited on Oprah show but I heard she real as hell!”

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding Nudes Sent To His Mom And More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding…
 3 hours ago
10.12.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate Digs Up Another Bone From…
 11 hours ago
10.12.18
Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill & Meek Mill To…
 15 hours ago
10.11.18
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia,” Wiz Khalifa ft.…
 17 hours ago
10.11.18
Blac Chyna Has Been In The Studio Recording…
 19 hours ago
10.11.18
Meek Mill Partners With Roc Nation & Puma…
 20 hours ago
10.11.18
State Of Mind Assets
Drake Spits In All Espanol for Bad Bunny’s…
 20 hours ago
10.11.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…
 20 hours ago
10.11.18
27 items
It’s Not Easy Building An Empire: Ceaser Is…
 20 hours ago
10.11.18
Quiz: Which Type Of HBCU Student Are You?
 20 hours ago
10.11.18
Gillum Takes High Road During Hurricane Michael While…
 20 hours ago
10.11.18
Lost One: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Cut Ties With…
 21 hours ago
10.11.18
Kanye Goes To Washington: All The WTF Comments…
 22 hours ago
10.11.18
19 items
MAGA Kanye Goes On Expletive Filled, Fact Deficient…
 22 hours ago
10.11.18
US-VOTE-TRUMP
Kanye West Officially Makes His Way To The…
 23 hours ago
10.11.18
CNN Panel Cracks Up At Kanye West’s Coon…
 23 hours ago
10.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close