Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding Nudes Sent To His Mom And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Duval is a character. The comedian has been around for a minute but ever since the explosion of “Smile,” his Midnight Star sampled track with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy, he’s blown up in a whole new way.

The comedian stopped by the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss the impact of “Smile,” how the song came about, avoiding beef, opening for Beyonce and Jay-Z, parenting, how he’s not giving up comedy, the time finding nudes pictures in his mom’s drawer and more!

RELATED: Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Snoop Dogg – Kill’Em Wit The Shoulders Feat Lil Duval [Lit Or Nah]

On opening for Beyonce & Jay-Z

“What’s so crazy is, if I couldn’t get a private jet, I wouldn’t have done the Beyonce & Jay-Z cause I’m a loyal person and Houston has always showed me love from day one. So I would have done this over the Beyonce thing. But I found a plane that would get me there in time. I paid for the plane! I didn’t make no money doing this but I knew I had to do this. I just felt … it’s in my nature. Loyal sometimes works against me. I didn’t get no look from hosting the party, I did it cause I just got love from Houston!”

On avoiding beef:

“I stay in my lane! I think what you’re seeing now is what comedians always did on the road. It’s a competitive sport. I don’t hang with nobody, I stay in my own world! Why do I care? That’s they stuff, they’ll figure it out. It’s like seeing two people fighting and you jump in and then they become friends again.”

On Oprah singing “Smile“:

“A bunch of people sent it to me and finally I looked at it and watched it all the way through and I said, ‘Oh snap!’ She was actually harmonizing! She actually knows me, I’m on her radar. I thought the way my comedy was, she wouldn’t even come my way. I already had it in my mind that I’d never be invited on Oprah show but I heard she real as hell!”

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Lil Duval Talks “Smile,” Parenting, Beyonce, Oprah, Finding Nudes Sent To His Mom And More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: