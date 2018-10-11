Texas Teen That Hit Mom With Bat And Took Her Car, Dies In Crash [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A Wylie, Texas teen recently died in a car crash in Farmersville (which is about 1 hour outside of Dallas) after a high speed chase with police. It was later reported that the 15-year-old allegedly hit his mom with a baseball bat upside her head and then took her car before the accident occurred.

Police Chase Ends After Suspect Crashes Into Hauler In Farmersville, Texashttps://t.co/AVruUETRAh pic.twitter.com/5sWRcoWX0S — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 10, 2018

Do you think this was bad karma for what the teen did to his mom? For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

