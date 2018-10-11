Local DFW News
Texas Teen That Hit Mom With Bat And Took Her Car, Dies In Crash [VIDEO]

Baseball Bat

Source: Fuse / Getty

A Wylie, Texas teen recently died in a car crash in Farmersville (which is about 1 hour outside of Dallas) after a high speed chase with police. It was later reported that the 15-year-old allegedly hit his mom with a baseball bat upside her head and then took her car before the accident occurred.

Do you think this was bad karma for what the teen did to his mom? For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

