Kruz Newz: Child Brought Home a ‘Tooth’ that was Crack Cocaine from Daycare

'Tooth' 4-year-old brought home from day care was crack cocaine https://t.co/LgwexAxLkC pic.twitter.com/gZuFJ20ZY4 — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 10, 2018

Sabrina Straker was horrified when her 4-year-old daughter, brought crack cocaine home from her New York daycare.

Her little girl put one of them in her mouth because another child at the daycare said they were teeth. They went to the police station where it tested positive for crack cocaine. She then rushed her to a hospital where she tested positive for the drugs.

