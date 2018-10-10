Are Beyonce and Jay-Z Done with Kanye West?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Beyonce and Jay-Z are not happy with their friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. It has been said that the Carter’s no longer want anything to do with the West family. The reason has to do with the Kanye’s public support of President Donald Trump. When Kanye ranted to the crowd at SNL about all the good Trump is doing, the Carter’s were disgusted.

Kanye plans to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House. There plans are to discuss prison reform and gang violence. The meeting will take place less than four weeks before the mid-term elections in November.