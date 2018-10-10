Local DFW News
Police Still Looking For Dallas Priest Accused Of Sexual Abuse On 3 Teens [VIDEO]

Hands in Church Holding Crucifix

Source: Paul Burns / Getty

Police are still looking for the Dallas priest, Rev. Edmundo Paredes, who was accused of sexual abuse by 3 teens at the time, who are now grown. Recently, The Catholic Diocese of Dallas, publicly announced that the files of all current Dallas priests have been cleared by the FBI and other law enforcement. Now, the focus will be on investigating all former priests. The community expressed their concerns about pedophilia within the church and the lack of trust at a town hall meeting yesterday at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Catholic Church , Dallas , Sexual Abuse

