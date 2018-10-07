Vic Mensa Allegedly Disses XXXTentacion At BET Awards With X’s Mom In Attendance

0 reads Leave a comment
The particulars are kind of foggy, so we don’t know exactly what was said about XXXTentacion, but apparently the “diss,” if you will, occurred during a BET freestyle of which Vic Mensa was asked to participate. DJ Scheme warned his Twitter audience that they’d surely be disgusted once the Cypher hit the press. He then followed his caveat with a pointed message to the alleged aggressor in the situation: “@VicMensa SUCK MY *%#@ .” So let’s see how this plays out!
I did tap in to Vic Mensa’s Twitter but there was no mention of anything “DJ Scheme” and /or “XXX Tentacion” related.
