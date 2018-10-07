Vic Mensa Allegedly Disses XXXTentacion At BET Awards With X’s Mom In Attendance

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Say man, it went down in Miami for the BET Awards taping this weekend. Let’s just say there were a few breaches of conduct, yup… straight disrespect! However, one incident in particular is sure to get people talking. DJ Scheme , among the biggest influencers in the South Florida rap game claims Vic Mensa straight up disrespected XXXTentacion’s name, with the deceased rapper’s own mother somewhere in attendance. It appears that yes, X’s mother Cleo was among the invited guest taking in the show, as were several other luminaries “loyal to the cause.”

The particulars are kind of foggy, so we don’t know exactly what was said about XXXTentacion, but apparently the “diss,” if you will, occurred during a BET freestyle of which Vic Mensa was asked to participate. DJ Scheme warned his Twitter audience that they’d surely be disgusted once the Cypher hit the press. He then followed his caveat with a pointed message to the alleged aggressor in the situation: “@VicMensa SUCK MY *%#@ .” So let’s see how this plays out!

I did tap in to Vic Mensa’s Twitter but there was no mention of anything “DJ Scheme” and /or “XXX Tentacion” related.

