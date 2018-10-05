Minutes ago, the verdict was read for Jason Van Dyke, the officer who killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald on October 20, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Cries Fake Tears As His Testimony Contradicts LaQuan McDonald Video Evidence

Van Dyke was found guilty of second degree murder and 16 different counts of aggravated battery for each bullet. He was found not guilty of official misconduct, the Associated Press reports. The jury consisted of eight women and four men, seven of them white, one Black, three Hispanic and one Asian. Van Dyke’s bail was revoked and he was immediately taken into custody. He is facing several decades in prison.

Van Dyke was originally charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count official misconduct after the police video appeared to show that he fired at McDonald 16 times within 14 seconds. The video was released one year after McDonald’s death and showed the teen walked away. He continued to be shot when he fell to the ground.

Nothing can brink back McDonald, but thankfully Jason Van Dyke is being held accountable.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Verdict Reached In Chicago Officer’s Trial In Laquan McDonald Killing was originally published on newsone.com