Black Lightning got even more Black star power. Actress Erika Alexander of Living Single fame has joined the cast of the superhero TV show’s upcoming second season.

Deadline reports that Alexander will be in three episodes portraying Perenna, a therapist. Also, said therapist has telepathic abilities and she’ll work with Jennifer (China Anne McClain) to control her growing powers.

Yeah, we’re here for it.

Alexander has been keeping hella busy since Living Single. Besides her appearances in Get Out and Queen Sugar, among others, she will be in HBO’s Insecure and she created Color Farm Media with ex Google executive Ben Arnon. Oh yeah, she also co-wrote a graphic novel called Giles.

Season 2 of Black Lightning kicks off October 9.

Photo: Getty

‘Living Single’ Actress Erika Alexander Joins ‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

