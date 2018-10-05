CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Living Single’ Actress Erika Alexander Joins ‘Black Lightning’ Season 2

Black actors doing big things.

0 reads
Leave a comment
42nd NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Black Lightning got even more Black star power. Actress Erika Alexander of Living Single fame has joined the cast of the superhero TV show’s upcoming second season.

Deadline reports that Alexander will be in three episodes portraying Perenna, a therapist. Also, said therapist has telepathic abilities and she’ll work with Jennifer (China Anne McClain) to control her growing powers.

Yeah, we’re here for it.

Alexander has been keeping hella busy since Living Single. Besides her appearances in Get Out and Queen Sugar, among others, she will be in  HBO’s Insecure and she created Color Farm Media with ex Google executive Ben Arnon. Oh yeah, she also co-wrote a graphic novel called Giles.

Season 2 of Black Lightning kicks off October 9.

Photo: Getty

‘Living Single’ Actress Erika Alexander Joins ‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Black Twitter Collects Bette Midler By The Beak…
 50 mins ago
10.05.18
30 items
Fades & Tats: Sky Got Wig Knocked Off…
 56 mins ago
10.05.18
5 items
Slick Rick Fronts Collaborative Campaign Between Nordstrom and…
 1 hour ago
10.05.18
‘Living Single’ Actress Erika Alexander Joins ‘Black Lightning’…
 1 hour ago
10.05.18
‘Bossip on WEtv’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Judges Housewife…
 8 hours ago
10.05.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: That Better Not Be Nate’s Blood
 9 hours ago
10.05.18
3 Reasons Why Dave Chappelle May Be The…
 13 hours ago
10.04.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Belly & Dom Kennedy “Double…
 15 hours ago
10.04.18
Meek Mill Lands “XXL” Magazine Covers [Photos]
 15 hours ago
10.04.18
Here’s What Millennials Think About Voting For A…
 17 hours ago
10.04.18
‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI,…
 18 hours ago
10.04.18
Sevyn Talks ‘Yernin’,” Nicki Minaj Remix, Relationships And…
 18 hours ago
10.04.18
Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing…
 19 hours ago
10.04.18
Pooch Hall’s Reported DUI Arrest Sheds Light On…
 19 hours ago
10.04.18
Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons…
 20 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The…
 20 hours ago
10.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close