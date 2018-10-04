Scarface Calls Into Angie Ange In the Morning to Discuss The MAGA Hat, Kanye West, and More….

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
Scarface called in to Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss the legends of Hip-Hop tour, which prompted an entire conversations about the state of America, the MAGA hat, his take on Kanye and more…
The conversation with the morning show started off with Scarface talking about his strong dislike for the MAGA Hat and the need for voting in our community. Scarface who has always been an outspoken artist also talked about our responsibility as a community!
