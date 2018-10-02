Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Burglar In Rowlett, TX Leaves Victim Explicit Pictures And Note [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cybercrime

Source: Duval/WENN.com / WENN

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A creepy burglar in Rowlett, TX left his victim explicit pictures (he took with home owner’s camera) and a note after destroying her residence. The victim, who chose not to have her name revealed, says she no longer feels safe in the area. In the note, the suspect gave hints as if he was stalking her for some time. Police found fingerprints and DNA which they hope will lead to an arrest soon. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
47 photos

The Latest:

crime , Rowlett , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B Previews New Song with Meek…
 59 mins ago
10.02.18
Kodak Black
#WordEyeHeard: Kodak Black Donates $10K to Children’s Hospital
 2 hours ago
10.02.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Girls Trip Drama Runs Nikki Away…
 13 hours ago
10.01.18
LeBron James Makes Preseason Debut As A Los…
 15 hours ago
10.01.18
XXXTentacion “Moonlight,” Kevin Gates “Adding Up” & More…
 15 hours ago
10.01.18
Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major…
 20 hours ago
10.01.18
Russian Player Goes Unpunished In ‘Sportsmanship’ Double Standard…
 20 hours ago
10.01.18
Kanye West Dragged By Unlikely Foe After Tweeting…
 20 hours ago
10.01.18
Cuffing Season: New & Black Netflix Titles To…
 21 hours ago
10.01.18
Mike Colter AKA Luke Cage Talks Character’s Chances…
 22 hours ago
10.01.18
Love In The Air: G-Eazy Celebrates Halsey’s 24th…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Apple’s iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max Have…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Cuts Were Leaked Over The…
 23 hours ago
10.01.18
Hip-Hop Boy Band Brockhampton Lands #1 Album On…
 24 hours ago
10.01.18
Rockstar Games New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
Lil Pump Cancels His Harvard Dropout Tour Dates,…
 1 day ago
10.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close