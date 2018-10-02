Burglar In Rowlett, TX Leaves Victim Explicit Pictures And Note [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A creepy burglar in Rowlett, TX left his victim explicit pictures (he took with home owner’s camera) and a note after destroying her residence. The victim, who chose not to have her name revealed, says she no longer feels safe in the area. In the note, the suspect gave hints as if he was stalking her for some time. Police found fingerprints and DNA which they hope will lead to an arrest soon. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Woman Terrified By What Burglar Left Behind In Her Home https://t.co/ppRRqLJAaQ — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 2, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)