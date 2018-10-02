Kruz Newz: Border Patrol Agent’s Gender Reveal Party Caused 47,000 Acre Wildfire

2 reads Leave a comment
Dennis Dickey, a border patrol agent from Tucson, Arizona obviously wanted to have the most expensive gender reveal party ever.
This fire happened in April 2017 and was known as the Sawmill Fire. He shot a rifle at a target containing the explosive Tannerite, that would have exploded pink or blue for the gender of the baby.
After igniting a wildfire that spread to Coronado National Forest in Arizona, he has to pay more than $8 million in restitution, starting with a $100,000 initial payment and monthly payments.
Bet he won’t do this again!
