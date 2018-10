The Las Vegas Strip will go dark tonight from 10:01 to 10:04 p.m. to mark one year since 58 people died at an open-air country music festival when a gunman fired from a high-rise hotel room.

58 people were killed in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

58 mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.

These are some of their stories: https://t.co/DfcE5DpMAJ pic.twitter.com/faAJeSdfvP — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2018

From that day of Nevada infamy, we have become #VegasStronger pic.twitter.com/PAnNR5tavj — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 1, 2018

Today marks one year since Las Vegas shooting pic.twitter.com/LyLIHxStyr — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: