What Makes Designer Clothes So Expensive?

Gucci & RocNation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Question: What makes designer clothes so expensive?

Answer: Brand value. Companies pump millions of dollars into making sure its audience is aware that they have something for sell. This includes billboard ads, magazine ads, influencers, and a lot of other marketing techniques. So essentially, you really are paying for the brand name just so you can look cool. On the other hand, you’re also paying for production costs, fabrics, marketing, creativity, R&D, distribution, warehousing, etc.

Enough of the boring stuff. Below are some of the top designer brands, donned by your favorite celebrities and some notable lyrics referencing the world of fashion.

Gucci

“Ey, Gucci Bandanna, Gucci, Gucci Bandanna” -Soulja Boy (Gucci Bandanna)

“Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang” -Lil Pump (Gucci Gang)

“Take my Gucci rag out and wave it ’round in the air”  -T.I. (Swing Ya Rag)

Prada

“Spoil me in Prada, I’m worth every dollar (cash)” -Cardi B (She Bad)

“She got a thing for that Gucci, that Fendi, that Prada” -50 Cent (P.I.M.P)

“Hell ya, bout that lifestyle, Pradas on me right now” -Future (T-Shirt)

Dolce & Gabbana

“She got a lotta Prada, that Dolce and Gabbana” -ASAP Rocky (Fashion Killa)

“Rockin’ Dolce & Gabbana, with hydro in a Cubana” -Baby Bash (Suga Suga)

“Dolce Gabbana belt, you know the Mack-11” -Jeezy (Everything)

Chanel

“I got the croc Chanel bag, I’m ’bout to go f*ck up the block” -Young Thug (Gain Clout)

“Chanel N°9, Chanel N°5, well you got ’em both” -Future (Jumpman)

“Put my girl in that new Chanel” -Lil Uzi Vert (Ps & Qs)

Louis Vuitton

“Louis Vuitton stitch, with Donatella Versace” -Kanye West (The Glory)

“But I don’t wanna brag I Louis Vuitton bagged him” -Nicki Minaj (Whip It)

“Louis Vuitton, bright sides don’t want ‘em” -Rick Ross (This Me)

Sources: Huffington Post, CNN, The Frisky 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

