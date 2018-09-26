3 Men Shot At Denny’s In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

3 men were shot at a Denny’s restaurant this morning (September 26, 2018) in East Dallas after an argument broke out between two groups. Police are still looking for the suspect. All victims have non life threatening injuries and no other people at the restaurant were injured. The suspect did shoot up the building so it will definitely need some repairs. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

