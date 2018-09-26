Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

3 Men Shot At Denny’s In Dallas [VIDEO]

104 reads
Leave a comment
Corned beef hash from Denny's.

Source: Lucas Oleniuk / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

3 men were shot at a Denny’s restaurant this morning (September 26, 2018) in East Dallas after an argument broke out between two groups. Police are still looking for the suspect. All victims have non life threatening injuries and no other people at the restaurant were injured.  The suspect did shoot up the building so it will definitely need some repairs. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

 

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison
21 photos

The Latest:

Dallas , dennys , shooting , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1015
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Yachty Making Acting Debut in ‘How…
 57 mins ago
09.26.18
Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A…
 14 hours ago
09.25.18
NMAAHC Addresses Timothy Anne Burnside’s Hip-Hop Exhibit Appointment…
 15 hours ago
09.25.18
Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young…
 17 hours ago
09.25.18
GoldLink and Veda Loca
GoldLink Feat. Miguel “Got Friends” [New Video]
 19 hours ago
09.25.18
Lil Wayne Officially Announces Tha Carter V Release…
 19 hours ago
09.25.18
Black Republican Candidate Mia Love Plays The Race…
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
7 items
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 “Father Of…
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized…
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
This Vulgar Message From Daz Dillinger Isn’t Going…
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
Apple Cans Dr. Dre Original Scripted TV Series…
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
Music ID App Shazam Acquired By Apple For…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
Hold It Fancy! Funniest Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
19 items
Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are…
 21 hours ago
09.25.18
Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years…
 22 hours ago
09.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close